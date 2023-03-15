 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Kanye West gets fans support amid boycott

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Kanye West gets fans support amid boycott

Kanye West may be shunned from the showbiz industry, but Jay Electronica still supports the rapper despite his toxic views.

The veteran rapper gushed over the Grammy winner, saying he is excitedly waiting for West's next business venture and music album after his last Donda.

“I can’t wait for Ye to bust y’all heads wide open w his next maneuver. Godspeed Ye,” he tweeted.

The 46-year-old also contributed to West's Jesus Lord soundtrack in the latter album Donda.

In other news, West has met with mighty billionaire Elon Musk on the latter plans to make his town in Texas state.

The Twitter boss has obtained an estimated 3,500 acres of land outside Austin to construct “a sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

The super-billionaire is eyeing the area near his SpaceX and Boring Co. facilities.

As reported by the daily, the meetings took place in 2022 between Musk, West and his architectural designer.

However, there are unconfirmed reports that the said architectural designer was possibly Ye's new wife, Bianca Censori.

Meanwhile, West has earlier made his plans public about building mini-cites scattered around the US, where the billionaire rapper seeks to build his own company and purchase his factories.

