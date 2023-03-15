 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Meghan Markle ridiculed for her 'approach to life'

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for showcasing “conspicuous displays of wealth”, in stark contrast to her fellow daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser brought these claims to light.

Her admissions were shared to the NZ Herald, and read, “This week, it was at these two locations, in California and the UK, that King Charles’s daughters-in-law stepped out, the former obviously Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and the latter Kate, the Princess of Wales. Two royal brides, two lots of titles, two borrowed tiaras.”

“And two women who approach their public lives very differently. But, only one of them seems to have gotten the hang of being a royal WAG.”

“And I’m not just talking about passion or zeal or commitment or how devoted Meghan and Kate might be to making the world a better place.”

“It’s about what they wear while they’re doing it. Specifically, conspicuous displays of wealth.”

