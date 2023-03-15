 
Oscars okays Tom Cruise's 'Scientology' joke due to THIS reason

Oscars okays Tom Cruise's 'Scientology' joke due to THIS reason

Jimmy Kimmel's Scientology joke in the 2023 Oscars monologue could not go forward if Tom Cruise had attended the event.

Speaking to Variety, the late-night host wife and executive producer Molly McNearney confirmed the joke would not be made in the Mission Impossible star presence.

“We had about a three-minute chunk of the monologue dedicated to Tom Cruise, honouring him and his role in reviving the movie industry."

She continued, "We were so disappointed when we learn a few days before the Oscars that he wouldn’t be there. Jimmy loves him and really wanted to celebrate him.”

The 55-year-old quipped during his monologue about Cruise and Scientology, “Everyone loved Top Gun – everybody. I mean, Tom Cruise with his shirt off in that beach football scene. L Ron hubba-hubba – you know what I’m saying?”

The superstar is a Church of Scientology member, founded by L Ron Hubbard in 1953.

Meanwhile, it was revealed the 60-year-old Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part II shooting in the UK led him to miss the Oscars, as per Entertainment Tonight.

