Piers Morgan calls out Hugh Grant over Oscars interview

Piers Morgan has recently lashed out at Hugh Grant after his obnoxious interview at the Oscars 2023.



Earlier, the Two Weeks Notice star faced online backlash for rude behaviour towards Ashley Graham at the 95th Academy Awards, which was held on March 12.

Lately, Morgan and Sharon Osbourne also criticised Grant’s curt responses to the host at the award ceremony.

Osbourne, who appeared on Morgan’s Uncensored, said, “I love Hugh Grant but he was out of order.”

She continued, “Yeah, I do. I think he’s a great actor.”

However, Morgan chimed in and stated, “A great actor? He plays the same role every time he does a movie!”

Morgan believed that Grant only played “the same dimwitted and foppish” roles in his every movie.

To this, Osbourne responded, “I will say the thing is if you don’t want to talk to the press, if you’re bored by it all, don’t do the red carpet. That’s the way it is.”

Morgan commented, “Hugh just treated Ashley Graham I felt with total disrespect.”

“And he pretended like the job of somebody on the red carpet, if you’re an actor at the Oscars is not to talk to the media, or if you have to, look like you’re sucking lemons,” added Morgan.