 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan calls out Hugh Grant over Oscars interview

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Piers Morgan calls out Hugh Grant over Oscars interview
Piers Morgan calls out Hugh Grant over Oscars interview

Piers Morgan has recently lashed out at Hugh Grant after his obnoxious interview at the Oscars 2023.

Earlier, the Two Weeks Notice star faced online backlash for rude behaviour towards Ashley Graham at the 95th Academy Awards, which was held on March 12.

Lately, Morgan and Sharon Osbourne also criticised Grant’s curt responses to the host at the award ceremony.

Osbourne, who appeared on Morgan’s Uncensored, said, “I love Hugh Grant but he was out of order.”

She continued, “Yeah, I do. I think he’s a great actor.”

However, Morgan chimed in and stated, “A great actor? He plays the same role every time he does a movie!”

Morgan believed that Grant only played “the same dimwitted and foppish” roles in his every movie.

To this, Osbourne responded, “I will say the thing is if you don’t want to talk to the press, if you’re bored by it all, don’t do the red carpet. That’s the way it is.”

Morgan commented, “Hugh just treated Ashley Graham I felt with total disrespect.”

“And he pretended like the job of somebody on the red carpet, if you’re an actor at the Oscars is not to talk to the media, or if you have to, look like you’re sucking lemons,” added Morgan.

More From Entertainment:

Lisa Marie Presley’s lawyer requests court to dismiss custody case with ex Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie Presley’s lawyer requests court to dismiss custody case with ex Michael Lockwood
Courteney Cox on how her long-distance relationship with Johnny McDaid works

Courteney Cox on how her long-distance relationship with Johnny McDaid works
BTS absence hurting global K-pop growth

BTS absence hurting global K-pop growth
Camilla meets ‘Nigerian Billy Elliot’

Camilla meets ‘Nigerian Billy Elliot’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will expect a ‘blessing’ for Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will expect a ‘blessing’ for Princess Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ignore ‘slights’ while making Coronation decision

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should ignore ‘slights’ while making Coronation decision

Charles’ coronation has ‘nothing to do’ with Meghan, Harry: ‘They don’t have a place in it’

Charles’ coronation has ‘nothing to do’ with Meghan, Harry: ‘They don’t have a place in it’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘disappointed’ as Lilibet ‘ignored’ by King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘disappointed’ as Lilibet ‘ignored’ by King Charles
Kate Middleton going missing after Commonwealth service is ‘textbook princess-ing’

Kate Middleton going missing after Commonwealth service is ‘textbook princess-ing’
Kanye West gets fans support amid boycott

Kanye West gets fans support amid boycott
T.J. Holmes prepares to start new life with Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes prepares to start new life with Amy Robach
Gerard Pique reveals he has listened to ex Shakira’s bombshell diss track against him

Gerard Pique reveals he has listened to ex Shakira’s bombshell diss track against him