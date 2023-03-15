 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 to avoid jokes on him?

Tom Cruise skips Oscars 2023 to avoid jokes on him?

Tom Crusie's official reason for not attending the Oscars was his schedule clash with Mission Impossible shoot in the U.K.

However, insiders paint a different picture of the 60-year-old absence from the event.

The sources close to the situation suggested that the megastar skipped the ceremony at the eleventh hour because he learned Judd Apatow was giving his touches on Kimmel's monologue, as per Variety.

Earlier, This is 40 filmmaker threw several brutal jokes at the Top Gun star at the DGA Awards.

However, the late-night host wife and executive producer Molly McNearney didn't buy the speculation.

“Jimmy tends to send his monologue to a group of people he trusts, comedy writers and comedians,” McNearney added.

“They don’t help with the monologue. They just tell him like that joke’s working, that joke’s not working. No, Judd was not writing or doing anything for the monologue.”

