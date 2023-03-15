 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Jimmy Kimmel ribs James Cameron at Oscars

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel ribs James Cameron at Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel ribs James Cameron at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel jokingly revealed the reason behind James Cameron's absence from the Oscars during his monologue.

The late-night host pointed out the Titanic's director snub from the Oscars in the directing category may be the reason for his non-attendance.

"Some of the cynics are saying James Cameron isn't here because he didn't get a Best Director nomination," the late-night host added.

"And while I find that very hard to believe about a man of such deep humility, he does have a point. I mean, how does the Academy not nominate the guy who directed Avatar?

What do they think he is, a woman?” alluding to zero female filmmakers in the director category.

As per Variety, the producer Jon Landau revealed “personal reasons,” that forced the critically-acclaimed filmmaker to miss the event.

The Avatar: The Way of Water was nominated in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Achievement in Production Design, Best Achievement in Visual Effects, and Best Sound.

Previously, Cameron reflected on his "botched" 1998 Oscars acceptance speech for Titanic after quoting the film's line, "I felt like King of the world."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Avatar filmmaker said he instantly realized he made a blunder in his speech simply by looking at presenter Warren Beatty’s face backstage.

“I’ll tell you exactly when I first realized it [was going to be a problem]: when I walked backstage and Warren Beatty had this look on his face like, ‘What the **** did you just do?’

He was just looking at me like, ‘You poor boob, what the **** did you just do? And I went, ‘Oh, was that not cool? OK.’ I mean, obviously, I’ve analyzed that. My wife at the time, Linda [Hamilton], had said, ‘Well, if you’re going to quote a line from the movie, then quote it with gusto.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I can do that.'”

