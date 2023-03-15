Jamie Lee Curtis explains why she gives her Oscar statute ‘they/them’ pronouns

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently opened up about giving her Oscars trophy “gender-neutral pronouns” because of her youngest daughter Ruby.



Speaking to NBC’s Today show co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, on Tuesday, Curtis showed the golden statue, stating, “Here they are.”

To this, Guthrie asked, “Have we named her? Does she have a name?”

Curtis, who won her Oscars for Best Supporting Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once, replied, “In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a ‘they/them’. I’m going to just call them ‘them’.”

The Freaky Friday star commented, “They are doing great. They are settling in.”

Talking about her first ever Academy award, Curtis remarked, “In my life, I never thought in a million years that I would have these couple of days and I’m very moved by the whole thing.”

Earlier, the actress also shared her views on the “complicated” topic of gender-neutral awards categories in the Oscars press room.

Curtis stated, “The inclusivity then involves the bigger question which is, how do you include everyone when there are binary choices?”

“[It’s] very difficult and as the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that,” noted the actress.

Curtis added, “And yet, to degender the category, I’m concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women which is something I also have been working hard to try to promote.”