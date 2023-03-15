Nicola Peltz wants to 'get right back to work' after having a baby with Brooklyn Beckham

The American actress Nicola Peltz shared her plans on planing a family with husband Brooklyn Beckham and manage her career side-by-side.

Nicola, 28, talked on her plans of having a baby with Brooklyn and getting right back to work afterwards, as she is willing to juggle her career plans with motherhood.

In her recent interview to Cosmopolitan, she explained, "You always have that dream role in mind or those dream people to work with. And I feel like I’m never going to stop."

"I have so many things I would love to do. I think when I do them I'll feel settled. And then I want to have a baby and get right back to work" she added.

Nicola also gushed about Brooklyn and said they make sure to "spend every night together".

"Even with work travel, we work around it. Like, he had to do one day on-set in LA last year when we were in New York, but he never slept there," she told the outlet.

The Bates Motel star revealed that her hubby woke up at 2am for "a very, very early flight" and then flew straight back home after finishing his work.

Nicola has previously spilled her plans to start a family with Brooklyn and revealed she could have up to eight children with her husband.

"He wants kids yesterday. I think in a couple of years. We definitely want a big family. He has three siblings, I have seven," she said in an interview with The Sunday Times magazine Style.

When asked if she would have eight children, the Transformers star said, "It's a lot but... I don't know"she added.