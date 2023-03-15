 
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
William will be ‘polite’ to Harry if he comes to coronation as ‘everyone will be looking’

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Prince William is expected to behave in a nice manner with Prince Harry if he decides to come to King Charles’ coronation because "everybody will be looking."

The Prince of Wales would not want to air his dirty laundry at the upcoming historic event but still it would not mean he is open for reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told OK! Magazine that she is pessimistic about Harry and William's relationship and that it will "take some sort of tragedy for them ever to be friends again.”

However, at the ceremony, William “will be polite” to Harry and his wife Meghan Markle “in public,” the royal expert added.

"That’s part of his role, to put on a good at in public, and he will. Because everyone will be looking!” she said.

Sharing her opinion or whether or not Princess Diana and King Charles’ boys would be reconciling, she said that she "can’t see it happening in the immediate future".

Speaking about the rest of the family’s behaviour with the California-based royal couple at the coronation, Ingrid said, "The family will be charming.”

“They’ll be frightfully nice but cold. There will be no intimacy but they’ll put on a good cat.”

