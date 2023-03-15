 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
Web Desk

J-Hope from BTS achieves his highest position on Billboard 100

Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

This is his fourth entry on the chart
K-pop band BTS’ J-Hope has earned his highest ranking on the Billboard 100 chart as a soloist. On March 14th, Billboard announced that J-Hope debuted at no. 60 on the weekly chart.

The song which has achieved this feat is his latest track called On The Street which is a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole. This is his fourth entry on the chart following his other tracks Chicken Noodle Soup feat Becky G which ranked at No. 81, More and Arson from his album Jack in the Box at No. 82 and No. 96 respectively.

On The Street also swept multiple other Billboard charts, ranking at No. 2 on the Digital Song Sales Charts, the Hot Rap Songs Chart at No. 6 and the Rap Digital Song Sales as well.

The idol also announced that he will be beginning the process of his military enlistment. 

