 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry using royal titles for his kids means he 'longs' for a connection with royal family

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry still wants to remain connected with the Royal family despite bashing them in his memoir Spare and his docuseries with Meghan Markle titled Harry & Meghan.

The hosts of Pod Save the King, Zoe Forsey and Russell Myers discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent announcement about their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s royal titles.

“This is a sign that Harry and Meghan want their children to still have those royal ties, which suggests that — however much they've criticised, what they've been through and their treatment — those links are still important to them,” Zoe said.

To this, Russel added, “I think Harry still longs for that association [with the Royal Family],” before suggesting that the Duke is “torn between his upbringing” and his royal roots.

In his memoir, the father-of-two wrote about “coming from a broken home which will no doubt have hurt the King and the rest of the Royal Family,” Russel added.

“I think Harry said that, by his father's own admission, he had failed him at certain points and perhaps he would have done things differently along the way,” he continued.

“But Harry longs for this association and he's hoping that it can be different for his children. But by the same token, how can he think that when he believes the Royal Family is not changing its ways.”

More From Entertainment:

J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope

J. Cole gets called a slur due to collaboration with BTS’ J-Hope
Jungkook from BTS talks about falling asleep during his last live

Jungkook from BTS talks about falling asleep during his last live
Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy

Prince Edward proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy
Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo

Jimin from BTS stuns in new MV teaser for upcoming solo
J-Hope from BTS achieves his highest position on Billboard 100

J-Hope from BTS achieves his highest position on Billboard 100
Nicola Peltz reflects on her friendship with ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reflects on her friendship with ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez
Judd Apatow's 'slapgate' tweet gets viral again

Judd Apatow's 'slapgate' tweet gets viral again
'Shadow and Bone' star opens up on season two

'Shadow and Bone' star opens up on season two
K-pop group NCT 127 climb to the top 15 on Billboard 200

K-pop group NCT 127 climb to the top 15 on Billboard 200
William will be ‘polite’ to Harry if he comes to coronation as ‘everyone will be looking’

William will be ‘polite’ to Harry if he comes to coronation as ‘everyone will be looking’
Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle?
K-pop group TXT chart for six weeks in top 60 of Billboard 200

K-pop group TXT chart for six weeks in top 60 of Billboard 200