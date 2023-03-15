 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
K-drama 'The Glory' becomes Netflix's most-watched series of the week

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

South Korean series The Glory becomes the most-watched series of the week on Netflix. The show has gone on to beat out other hit series such as YOU Season 4 and the film Luther: The Fallen Sun.

The achievement comes from Netflix’s list of the top 10 most-watched series of the week dated March 6th to 12th. The thriller show racked up a whopping 124 million hours watched and hit No. 1 in around 79 countries.

The first half of the show came out in December 2022 while the second part dropped on March 10th 2023. This makes it the most watched series out of any English or non-Enlish series on the streaming service.

The series follows a woman who is out to get revenge on the people who bullied her in high school and weaves herself into their lives as an adult. 

