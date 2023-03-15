 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton gives valuable parenting advice to new mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Paris Hilton gives valuable parenting advice to new mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan
Paris Hilton gives valuable parenting advice to new mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton has recently shared words of wisdom with Lindsay Lohan after she announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Paris, who welcomed her first child earlier this year, addressed Lindsay’s pregnancy announcement and offered some advice about motherhood.

“I’m so excited for her,” said the 42-year-old.

The reality star continued, “It’s just exciting to see all of my friends growing up and starting families on their own.”

Sharing her thoughts, Paris stated, “My advice is just to soak in every moment, because it’s just so precious.”

“Everyone is just saying they grow so fast. So just to enjoy the little baby moments when we’re just, like, snuggling and he’s just a little, tiny angel,” she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Mean Girls star announced on social media that she’s expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas.

For the unversed, Paris and Lindsay had a “rocky” relationship over the years but in 2021, they ended their quarrel.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix unveils April release date for standup comedy special 'John Mulaney: Baby J'

Netflix unveils April release date for standup comedy special 'John Mulaney: Baby J'
Victoria Beckham celebrates her 'crime partner' Eva Longoria's 48th birthday in style

Victoria Beckham celebrates her 'crime partner' Eva Longoria's 48th birthday in style
Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon say they were stopped from doing accents in 'Boston Strangler'

Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon say they were stopped from doing accents in 'Boston Strangler'
Christine McGuinness confesses she shares about autism diagnosis with her children

Christine McGuinness confesses she shares about autism diagnosis with her children
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez bursts into tears as she recalls heartbreak moment

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez bursts into tears as she recalls heartbreak moment
Freddie Prinze Jr. opens up on 'miserable' filming experience that almost made him leave acting

Freddie Prinze Jr. opens up on 'miserable' filming experience that almost made him leave acting

Bindi Irwin in on the road to ‘healing’ after endometriosis diagnosis: Photo

Bindi Irwin in on the road to ‘healing’ after endometriosis diagnosis: Photo
Netflix: Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth eyed for Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' movie

Netflix: Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth eyed for Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' movie
K-drama ‘The Glory’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched series of the week

K-drama ‘The Glory’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched series of the week
Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals how he feels about going viral

Kai from K-pop group EXO reveals how he feels about going viral
Michael J. Fox credits wife Tracy Pollan for 'Any good in our family' at 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie' premiere

Michael J. Fox credits wife Tracy Pollan for 'Any good in our family' at 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie' premiere

J-Hope from BTS explains a mysterious scene from his music video

J-Hope from BTS explains a mysterious scene from his music video