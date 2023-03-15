 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to create new narratives to remain in spotlight

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 15, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to create new narratives to remain in spotlight

Reputation and crisis management expert, Edward Coram-James, believes it would be beneficial to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to continue to latch onto the royal Family.

Shared his thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to stick to their royal titles, the expert said: "From a PR perspective, I’m very much inclined to believe that they need to be royals much more than the royals need them." 

"The royals will remain relevant regardless. In spite of the scandal that has ensued as a result of the Oprah interview, the docuseries and the book, the royal press machine will know all too well that storylines become old, people move on, and the trick to remaining relevant is to create new narratives and give new hooks." Coram-James said while talking to Express UK.

"The Royal Family is in no short supply in this regard. Every week sees them embark on some new adventure, or support one of their causes, and thus creating positive headlines," according to Coram-James.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's former collaborator opens up about partnership with Duchess

Meghan Markle's former collaborator opens up about partnership with Duchess
Vanessa Hudgens ‘looks to mother nature for inspiration’ to relaunch her beauty brand

Vanessa Hudgens ‘looks to mother nature for inspiration’ to relaunch her beauty brand
Kendall Jenner leaves fans baffled with her new photos, looks like Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner leaves fans baffled with her new photos, looks like Kim Kardashian
Paris Hilton gives valuable parenting advice to new mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton gives valuable parenting advice to new mom-to-be Lindsay Lohan
Netflix unveils April release date for standup comedy special 'John Mulaney: Baby J'

Netflix unveils April release date for standup comedy special 'John Mulaney: Baby J'
Victoria Beckham celebrates her 'crime partner' Eva Longoria's 48th birthday in style

Victoria Beckham celebrates her 'crime partner' Eva Longoria's 48th birthday in style
Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon say they were stopped from doing accents in 'Boston Strangler'

Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon say they were stopped from doing accents in 'Boston Strangler'
Christine McGuinness confesses she shares about autism diagnosis with her children

Christine McGuinness confesses she shares about autism diagnosis with her children
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez bursts into tears as she recalls heartbreak moment

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez bursts into tears as she recalls heartbreak moment
Freddie Prinze Jr. opens up on 'miserable' filming experience that almost made him leave acting

Freddie Prinze Jr. opens up on 'miserable' filming experience that almost made him leave acting

Bindi Irwin in on the road to ‘healing’ after endometriosis diagnosis: Photo

Bindi Irwin in on the road to ‘healing’ after endometriosis diagnosis: Photo
Netflix: Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth eyed for Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' movie

Netflix: Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth eyed for Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein' movie