Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to create new narratives to remain in spotlight

Reputation and crisis management expert, Edward Coram-James, believes it would be beneficial to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to continue to latch onto the royal Family.



Shared his thoughts about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to stick to their royal titles, the expert said: "From a PR perspective, I’m very much inclined to believe that they need to be royals much more than the royals need them."

"The royals will remain relevant regardless. In spite of the scandal that has ensued as a result of the Oprah interview, the docuseries and the book, the royal press machine will know all too well that storylines become old, people move on, and the trick to remaining relevant is to create new narratives and give new hooks." Coram-James said while talking to Express UK.



"The Royal Family is in no short supply in this regard. Every week sees them embark on some new adventure, or support one of their causes, and thus creating positive headlines," according to Coram-James.