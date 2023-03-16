 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
'Pregnant' Meghan Markle had 'tears in eyes' after hearing 'loud' William attacks

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Meghan Markle accidentally overheard Prince William complaining about her to Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Harry reveals how his brother called to talk about his problems with him.

He pens: "He was going on and on and I lost the thread. I couldn’t understand and I stopped trying. I fell silent, waiting for him to subside."

Harry adds: "Then I looked back. Meg was coming from the house, directly towards me. I quickly took the phone off speaker, but she’d already heard. And Willy was being so loud, even with the speaker off, she could still hear. The tears in her eyes glistened in the spring sunshine. I started to say something, but she stopped, shook her head. Holding her stomach, she turned and walked back to the house."

