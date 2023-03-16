 
Meghan Markle was told press is getting 'frustrated' after her due date passed

Meghan Markle was put under pressure by the Palace comms team as she passed her delivery due date.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry admits his wife was forced to do something about her giving birth as the media were growing 'impatient'

Harry begins in memoir: "When Meg was a week past her due date, the comms team and the Palace began pressuring me. When’s the baby coming? The press can’t wait forever, you know. Oh."

He adds: "The press is getting frustrated? Heaven forbid! Meg’s doctor had tried several homeopathic ways to get things moving, but our little visitor was just intent on staying put. (I don’t remember if we ever tried Granny’s suggestion of a bumpy car ride.) Finally we said: Let’s just go and make sure nothing’s wrong. And let’s be prepared in case the doctor says it’s time."

