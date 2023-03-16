 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Prince William talked about homelessness in a television appeal for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

The Prince of Wales said his late mother Princess Diana would be upset that more progress hasn't been made to combat homelessness.

In a new video, he said Diana would be frustrated that more progress hasn't been achieved.

"My mother introduced me to the cause of homelessness from quite a young age, and I'm really glad she did," Prince William said. "I think she would be disappointed that we are still no further on in terms of tackling homelessness and preventing it than when she was interested and involved in it."

The video was made by Comic Relief and will air in full during a telethon on Friday.

 Diana died in a car crash at the age of 36 in 1997.

