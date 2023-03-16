 
Chrissy Teigen leaves eldest daughter Luna to mommy duties

Chrissy Teigen shows off her daughter Luna tapping into her ‘inner big sister’ for infant sister Esti.

The cookbook author and model is a mother to three kids, Luna, Miles, Esti, and one angel baby named Jack, who was born stillborn. 

Her tribute post for her eldest included a series of pictures and even a candid caption that reads, “told Luna to take care of the house while I was gone and she really did”.

The collection of pictures show Luna with baby sister Esti at home, as well as, with her brother Miles on a rainy day.

The last few pictures also included a behind-the-scenes look into her baking skills, in the kitchen, and even a cupcake flex. 

Check it out Below:



