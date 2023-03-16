 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeremy Renner shares sweet handwritten note from his nephew Auggie

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Jeremy Renner shares sweet handwritten note from his nephew Auggie
Jeremy Renner shares sweet handwritten note from his nephew Auggie

Jeremy Renner shared a sweet and heart touching note written by his nephew amid the Hawkeye actor's recovery from the deadly snow plow accident.

Renner turned to Instagram to share a sweet note from his nephew Auggie who feels truly "lucky" to have his uncle see alive after horrific accident the actor experienced on January 1, 2023.

Auggie’s note showcased his gratitude on the fact that his 52-year-old uncle survived from the accident, which caused him more than 30 broken bones.

“I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers),” the note reads. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

Renner responded to the note by writing, “Love my little man, Bless you Auggie.”

Jeremy Renner shares sweet handwritten note from his nephew Auggie

With this note Renner also shared a photo of two stuffed animals. The sloths, he noted, depict “my inside feelings.”

The Hawkeye actor posted first time since February, 17 when he last updated about his health and revealed his efforts to exercise for increased movement.

More From Entertainment:

Andrew Garfield ‘made his own choice’ to react on Jimmy Kimmel’s viral Oscars joke

Andrew Garfield ‘made his own choice’ to react on Jimmy Kimmel’s viral Oscars joke
Khloe Kardashian NOT in love with Tristan Thompson despite loved-up birthday tribute

Khloe Kardashian NOT in love with Tristan Thompson despite loved-up birthday tribute
Chrissy Teigen leaves eldest daughter Luna to mommy duties

Chrissy Teigen leaves eldest daughter Luna to mommy duties
Justin Bieber shares rare update on Ramsay Hunt facial paralysis

Justin Bieber shares rare update on Ramsay Hunt facial paralysis
Kit Harington talks ‘really exciting’ time expecting second child with Rose Leslie

Kit Harington talks ‘really exciting’ time expecting second child with Rose Leslie

Whoopi Goldberg apologies for Romani Slur: ‘Should’ve known better’

Whoopi Goldberg apologies for Romani Slur: ‘Should’ve known better’
Kim Kardashian has no issue with Kanye West's wife Bianca being around her kids

Kim Kardashian has no issue with Kanye West's wife Bianca being around her kids

Vanessa Hudgens wants ‘peace’ after run-in with ex Austin Butler at VF Oscars party

Vanessa Hudgens wants ‘peace’ after run-in with ex Austin Butler at VF Oscars party
Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant
Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times

Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times
Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault

Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault
Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video