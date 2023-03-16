 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Garfield ‘made his own choice’ to react on Jimmy Kimmel’s viral Oscars joke

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Andrew Garfield ‘made his own choice’ to react on Jimmy Kimmel’s viral Oscars joke
Andrew Garfield ‘made his own choice’ to react on Jimmy Kimmel’s viral Oscars joke

Andrew Garfield’s epic reaction to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel’s joke took the internet by storm. The Tick, Tick… Boom! actor also received love on social media after he was met with audience’s delayed applause.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony producer and Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearney has now explained Garfield’s viral reaction and revealed that he, among other stars, was aware of the moment before the ceremony aired.

During the star-studded event on Sunday (12 March), the host there would be no repeat of last year’s slap as he had assembled a crack team to prevent such “violence”.

“You’re gonna have to do battle with Michelle Yeoh before you get to me,” he said, while also listing Michael B Jordan, Steve Spielberg and Pedro Pascal.

When Kimmel said, “You are gonna have to tangle with Spider-Man!”, the camera panned to Garfield, who awkwardly smiled in his seat.

The audience too appeared confused, and applauded after a delay as they assumed Tom Holland would be on the screen as opposed to Garfield.

McNearney has now revealed all the actors who were namechecked, had been briefed ahead of the ceremony.

Speaking to Variety, McNearney said, “I went up to Michelle, Michael, Pedro, Andrew, Steven Spielberg, and we told them minutes before the show started, ‘you’re going to be on camera. Jimmy’s going to refer to you as part of his security team. If you could just show some kind of physical support or give him a fist bump.”

“All the stars were game and very supportive, but that Garfield, when asked if he’d do a Spider-Man web-sling, made his own choice.”

McNearney described Garfield’s decision as “even better”.

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Renner shares sweet handwritten note from his nephew Auggie

Jeremy Renner shares sweet handwritten note from his nephew Auggie
Khloe Kardashian NOT in love with Tristan Thompson despite loved-up birthday tribute

Khloe Kardashian NOT in love with Tristan Thompson despite loved-up birthday tribute
Chrissy Teigen leaves eldest daughter Luna to mommy duties

Chrissy Teigen leaves eldest daughter Luna to mommy duties
Justin Bieber shares rare update on Ramsay Hunt facial paralysis

Justin Bieber shares rare update on Ramsay Hunt facial paralysis
Kit Harington talks ‘really exciting’ time expecting second child with Rose Leslie

Kit Harington talks ‘really exciting’ time expecting second child with Rose Leslie

Whoopi Goldberg apologies for Romani Slur: ‘Should’ve known better’

Whoopi Goldberg apologies for Romani Slur: ‘Should’ve known better’
Kim Kardashian has no issue with Kanye West's wife Bianca being around her kids

Kim Kardashian has no issue with Kanye West's wife Bianca being around her kids

Vanessa Hudgens wants ‘peace’ after run-in with ex Austin Butler at VF Oscars party

Vanessa Hudgens wants ‘peace’ after run-in with ex Austin Butler at VF Oscars party
Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant’s kids pay an emotional tribute to late dad Kobe Bryant
Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times

Tristan Thompson wants to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian after cheating on her multiple times
Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault

Hilarie Burton recalls Chad Michael Murray confronting ‘OTH’ boss over assault
Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video

Prince William talks about Diana and homelessness in new video