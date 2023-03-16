 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio convinced Martin Scorsese new film: 'masterpiece'

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio gushed over Martin Scorsese's upcoming film, Killers of The Floor Moon, calling it a "masterpiece."

Speaking to Deadline, the film's costume designer, Jacqueline West, quoted the Oscar winner, saying, “I was talking to Leo about it. We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’

I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly. He has been in the business since he was a little boy.”

West also worked with the megastar on his critically-acclaimed movie The Revenant.

Starring DiCaprio and De Niro, the film follows the story of a real-based incident of newly discovered oil deposits in Oklahoma in the 1920s, where native Osage people were killed.

The crime/drama movie is the veteran filmmaker's most expensive project, with over $200 million reported budget.

Meanwhile, the film is not landing on Netflix, despite frantic speculations. Instead, Apple+ roped in the star-studded movie to its platform.

Apple has yet to announce the official release date. Shooting started in April 2021; the release faced several delays.

