Kate Middleton’s choice of designer a swipe at Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton’s outfit for the Commonwealth service held on Monday, March 13th, 2023, could have been a dig at Meghan Markle, per Daily Express UK.

The Princess of Wales reportedly had a disagreement with the Duchess of Sussex, early on in their relationship, over fashion designer Erdem Moralıoğlu.

Earlier this year, reports emerged that Meghan and Kate were both fans of Erdem’s designs. However, The Telegraph previously reported that Kate was prioritised over Meghan by Erdem, despite the former Suits actress falling in love with his clothing during her acting career.

For Monday’s appearance, Kate opted for a trendy floral jacket and matching skirt from Erdem.

Even though, Meghan has previously sported the British designer’s creations before she came to the royal family. The designer’s bias towards Kate enraged Meghan as she was after Kate was handed the latest designs. Meghan reportedly said that Kate “wasn’t even Queen” after she heard.

Moreover, in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, he detailed that the Kate initially thought that her sister-in-law wanted her fashion contacts.

“Kate thought Meg had wanted her fashion contacts. But Meg had her own. They’d got off on the wrong foot perhaps?” he wrote.

According to Express, Meghan didn’t publicly wear the designer until March 2019, almost a year after she officially joined the Royal Family. The former actress wore a custom-made green coat dress for the royal engagement. Prior to meeting Harry, the Duchess of Sussex wore a dress from his 2015 collection in early 2016.