Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in downward spiral to ‘being broke’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pals are reportedly starting to worry about the duo’s ‘constant attempts’ to ‘dig themselves into a hole’ with their coffers.



An inside source close to Star magazine brought these revelations to light.

“It was obviously a strategic move on Meghan and Harry’s part,” the source started by saying.

“When Harry and Meghan made the move to California in 2020, they had big plans.”

“But the feeling among their friends is that they’re spending more than they’re bringing in, and it’s going to land them in the hole.”