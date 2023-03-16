 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in downward spiral to ‘being broke’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pals are reportedly starting to worry about the duo’s ‘constant attempts’ to ‘dig themselves into a hole’ with their coffers.

An inside source close to Star magazine brought these revelations to light.

“It was obviously a strategic move on Meghan and Harry’s part,” the source started by saying.

“When Harry and Meghan made the move to California in 2020, they had big plans.”

“But the feeling among their friends is that they’re spending more than they’re bringing in, and it’s going to land them in the hole.”

More From Entertainment:

Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’

Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’
Meagan Good opens up about skin bleaching allegations

Meagan Good opens up about skin bleaching allegations
Princess Diana’s heart-breaking confession to Paula Yates revealed

Princess Diana’s heart-breaking confession to Paula Yates revealed

Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside

Prince Edward says late father’s ‘legacy’ matters a ‘great deal’ to him

Prince Edward says late father’s ‘legacy’ matters a ‘great deal’ to him
Tom Cruise sends internet into frenzy after dropping ‘Mission Impossible:7’ poster

Tom Cruise sends internet into frenzy after dropping ‘Mission Impossible:7’ poster

Oprah Winfrey shares her opinion on Harry, Meghan’s possible appearance at coronation

Oprah Winfrey shares her opinion on Harry, Meghan’s possible appearance at coronation

Meg Ryan explains why she disappears from Hollywood

Meg Ryan explains why she disappears from Hollywood
Paris Hilton speaks up on being ‘parodied’ in Pink’s Stupid Girls music video in her memoir

Paris Hilton speaks up on being ‘parodied’ in Pink’s Stupid Girls music video in her memoir
Zendaya’s stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement

Zendaya’s stylist squashes rumours of split with her amid retirement
James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy'

James Gunn to direct 'Superman: Legacy'