 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘pinched pennies’ after ‘shopping sprees, and glamorous vacations’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

File Footage

Sources have just weighed in on the ‘stark’ changes Prince Harry was made to undergo once his financial support was pulled from King Charles.

An inside source close to Star magazine brought these revelations to light.

The insider started the conversation off by explaining the potential ‘stress’ of having to pay bills, for the first time ever.

“There’s the staffing and security bills. When Harry was a royal, he’d go on huge shopping sprees, and glamorous vacations, and buy everyone drinks and dinner at expensive London restaurants.”

“Charles funded everything, so Harry didn’t have to think about money.”

But “they never imagined they would be totally cut off.”

The same source also pointed out how, at one point the couple was forced to ‘resort’ to IKEA furniture, because it was all they could afford.

Even Meghan Markle was reportedly shocked by King Charles’ lack of person funds and allegedly made it a point to voice her concerns surrounding his ‘dwindling funds’ before King Charles started supporting them. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone

Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone
‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show

‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show
Jay-Z former producer reveals Michael Jackson recorded a version of 'Girls, Girls, Girls'

Jay-Z former producer reveals Michael Jackson recorded a version of 'Girls, Girls, Girls'

Cameron Diaz’s upcoming movie in hot waters after Jamie Fox ‘sacked’ four staff

Cameron Diaz’s upcoming movie in hot waters after Jamie Fox ‘sacked’ four staff

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow might return in next film

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow might return in next film
K-pop group Le Sserafim’s agency comments on potential comeback

K-pop group Le Sserafim’s agency comments on potential comeback
Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’

Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’
Meagan Good opens up about skin bleaching allegations

Meagan Good opens up about skin bleaching allegations
Princess Diana’s heart-breaking confession to Paula Yates revealed

Princess Diana’s heart-breaking confession to Paula Yates revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still the poorest people’ in Hollywood

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘still the poorest people’ in Hollywood
Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Inside Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon ‘fairly new’ relationship

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside