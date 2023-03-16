Prince Harry ‘absolutely petrified’ of Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly grown massively scared of Meghan Markle and is ‘constantly feeling frightened’ in the eyes of experts.



Royal commentator and author Angela Levin issued these claims.

Her admissions were shared during an interview with GB news host Dan Wootton.

There, she was quoted saying, “It’s well known that Meghan is delightful unless you say something that she doesn’t want you to say and then she is really scary.”

“I think he is frightened of her because of the way he looks at her. He doesn’t want to say something if she wants to speak. If she wants to talk to someone before him then he steps back.”

“He is very nervous. I think she commands it all because this is not the Harry he was a few years ago.”

“He said himself ‘what Meghan wants, Meghan gets’.”

“It’s a tragedy because I think that he lets her say and do things that anyone else would say ‘no this is not how it works’ that ‘she is wrong’”.