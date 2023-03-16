King Charles to ‘forgo whiner’ Prince Harry over ‘quiet’ Prince Andrew

File Footage

King Charles is reportedly unwilling to protect the son that constantly ‘attacks the monarchy’ but is willing to house his brother accused of sexual assault.



An inside source close to the National Enquirer brought these claims to light.

They believe King Charles’ decision to evict the couple shows that the monarch is willing to protect a brother accused of sexual assault, but not a ‘thoughtless son’ that verbally attacks his reign.

According to the source, “To avoid putting his little brother out on the street, Charles has offered him Frogmore Cottage.”

“Andrew denies any wrongdoing with Epstein and Giuffre and is desperate to return to royal life. He knows being banished to Frogmore means he will never find his way back.”