Thursday Mar 16 2023
Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken 'complicated' turn: Deets inside  

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance has taken a "complicated turn and the duo now needs a “significant breakthrough” to make their relationship work.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that the Jennifer’s Body star is not sure where “things stand” with the rapper since they had a big fight over Super Bowl weekend last month.

“[Megan] isn’t sure where things stand with Colson, and it’s complicated at the moment. They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal,” the source said.

“That’s not something that just goes away overnight,” the insider added. “However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It’s all up in the air right now.”

The Transformers actor first sparked breakup rumours after she removed all snaps of herself with the Bloody Valentine rapper from the photo sharing app last month.

She then dropped a cryptic post with lyrics from Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me from her album Lemonade further fueling the break up speculations.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the actor captioned her new photo.

To top it off, the Hollywood beauty unfollowed the rapper on Instagram and started following Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet before deactivating her account.

To note, the Emo Girl hitmaker has famously feuded with Eminem over the years, as per Page Six.

Following this, the couple was spotted leaving a marriage counseling office, as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail, where they were said to have spent two and a half hours.

It was then revealed that Fox and MGK are seeking therapy to make their relationship work as they do not want to give in.

