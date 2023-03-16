Chrissy Teigen reflects on motherhood, ‘it’s easy confidence-wise’

Chrissy Teigen has shared that she feels more confident now as a mother of three children.

The cookbook author, 37, who is already mother to daughter Luna, 7-year-old and 4-year-old son Miles Theodore, has admitted that motherhood feels easier after welcoming newborn daughter Esti Maxine.

“It’s easy confidence-wise, and honestly, a lot of the time, confidence is everything with it,” she told People.

“You’re just not so on edge and worried and you’re also not worried about what other people have to say as much.”

Teigen further said she’s much more confident in her parenting decisions and added, “You don’t take parenting advice from everybody like before. I do not accept being shamed about anything.”

“A lot of people think that they’re experts on everything, but when you have three of something like that, you know [what you’re doing],” said the author.

“I mean, we’ve seen everything happen. We’ve dealt with the stitches. We’ve had a toe almost come off. We’ve had broken bones. We’ve seen it all. It’s fine.”

Teigen gave birth to baby Esti on Jan. 13.