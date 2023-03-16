 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Cameron Diaz's upcoming movie in hot waters after Jamie Fox 'sacked' four staff

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Cameron Diaz is not happy with the latest development on the set of her comeback movie Back in Action, which has reportedly been disrupted by her co-star Jamie Foxx.

A source spilled to The Sun, “There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all.”

The source told outlet that the problems began on movie’s set as Jamie reportedly “sacked” four members of staff, including his driver, an executive producer, an assistant director and a unit director.

“He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation,” revealed the source.

The source claimed, “Some people working on it are totally fed up with how this has played out and Jamie has become pretty unpopular.”

For the uninitiated, Jamie and Cameron are currently filming this new project since December 2022. It’s the third movie the pair are working on after their two movies Annie and Any Given Sunday.

