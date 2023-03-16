Disney+ moves to swing axe on 'Williow'

Disney+ high fantasy show Willow is not returning for the second season, as per Deadline.

The news broke out after two months of season one-based on eight episodes finished, which premiered in November and continued till January 2023.

The show starred Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley.

The official logline for the series reads, “In a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.”

Moreover, the show received well from the critics, as the first season held an 83% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Previously, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan signaled for season 2, saying that he had "every intention of doing more."

"I'm sitting in my office and continuing to plan and scheme. It's a strange time in the business," Kasdan added.

"It's a transformative time for Disney. So, I couldn't tell you anything that felt certain, except that we're continuing to work on this with every intention of doing more."