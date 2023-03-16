 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Disney+ moves to swing axe on 'Williow'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Disney+ moves to swing axe on Williow
Disney+ moves to swing axe on 'Williow'

Disney+ high fantasy show Willow is not returning for the second season, as per Deadline.

The news broke out after two months of season one-based on eight episodes finished, which premiered in November and continued till January 2023.

The show starred Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, and Joanne Whalley.

The official logline for the series reads, “In a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.”

Moreover, the show received well from the critics, as the first season held an 83% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Previously, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan signaled for season 2, saying that he had "every intention of doing more."

"I'm sitting in my office and continuing to plan and scheme. It's a strange time in the business," Kasdan added.

"It's a transformative time for Disney. So, I couldn't tell you anything that felt certain, except that we're continuing to work on this with every intention of doing more."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega called out by 'Daredevil' producer: here's why

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega called out by 'Daredevil' producer: here's why
Tom Cruise enjoys Sir Michael Caine's 90th birthday bash after skipping 2023 Oscars

Tom Cruise enjoys Sir Michael Caine's 90th birthday bash after skipping 2023 Oscars

Fans shocked after K-pop group Aespa’s Ningning reveals health issue

Fans shocked after K-pop group Aespa’s Ningning reveals health issue
V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine

V from BTS revealed as ambassador for Celine
Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'

Penn Badgley reveals toddler’s reaction after watching 'really crazy' scene from 'You'
Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut

Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut
Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin

Steven Seagal announces himself ‘one million per cent’ Russian after getting award from Putin
Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits

Gwyneth Paltrow calls out for ‘dangerous’ eating habits
Adam Brody would only do 'The O.C.' revival for 'lots and lots of money'

Adam Brody would only do 'The O.C.' revival for 'lots and lots of money'
K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback

K-pop group Aespa confirmed for new comeback
Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone

Kanye West won’t be charged for throwing ‘female fan’s cellphone
‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show

‘The Glory’ actor Lee Do Hyun reported to make special appearance in new show