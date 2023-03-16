Jisoo from K-pop group Blackpink comes out with visual teaser for debut

The solos from the other members have been highly successful

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo came out with a gorgeous new visual teaser for her soon to arrive solo debut album on March 16th. The single album will be named Me.

The visual teaser keeps on the theme of vibrant red shades, panning slow motion shots of the idol as she stares straight into the camera. Her previous teaser images tie in with the clip to give a hint at the concept of the album.

The vibrant shades of red and green have been apparent in all of the teasers so far, giving an eerie look at the theme of the music video and album. Fans of the group are eagerly awaiting Jisoo’s debut as she is now the only member from the group who has yet to branch out musically.

The solos from the other members have been highly successful, like Lisa’s Money, Jennie’s Solo and Rosé’s Gone.