Jimin from BTS speaks about solo career and being a performer

Vogue Korea came out with an exclusive interview with K-pop group BTS’ Jimin where he spoke about his career ambitions and his solo music. He also touched on his experience working with BIGBANG’s Taeyang and his upcoming album.

He went on to speak about his approach to his work, both dancing and singing: “As a pop artist, I want to excel at both dancing and singing. I also want to perform a diverse range of musical genres and themes instead of sticking to just one type. Of course, I’ve learned over the years that it’s neither healthy nor productive to push myself to be perfect in everything. I want to show my fans only the best, but I also have to take a healthy, sustainable approach.”

His first solo album Face is set to release on March 24th along with the music video for his lead track Set Me Free Part 2.