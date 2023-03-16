 
Victoria Beckham teams up with hubby David Beckham for latest gym session
Victoria Beckham teams up with hubby David Beckham for latest gym session 

Victoria Beckham has shared a new look into her fitness and workout routine and fans are stunned after catching a glimpse of her gym partner.

The posh fashion designer, 48, joined her husband, British football star David Beckham on her latest workout session.

Victoria, on Thursday, took to her Instagram and shared a video of the power couple hitting the gym together with their celebrity personal trainer Bobby Rich.

The footballer, 47, and former Spice Girls alum were seen doing a series of leg raises, which worked their lower abdominals.

Setting some workout goals, the pair brought a twist to their fitness routine as they had to grip the arms of one another.

David sent fans into a frenzy as he displayed his tattooed physique in the video, while Victoria donned stylish black crop top and leggings.

Victoria captioned the clip, “Happy Mondays on Thursday! Husband’s playlist @davidbeckham @mrbobbyrich”

Bobby also shared the footage on his Instagram and added, “My cute clients grating.”

Victoria and David’s fans took to the comment section to praise the duo, writing, “couple goals.” One fan added, “You really love each other!!!, keeping magic in the real world, day by day!”

While another shared, “Those who work out together, stay together.”

