Thursday Mar 16 2023
Ben Affleck praises wife Jennifer Lopez for 'helping' in 'culture and style' for 'Nike'

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

Ben Affleck praised his wife Jennifer Lopez and disclosed in an interview that he received help from her for his movie Nike.

On Thursday, March 16, Ben Affleck spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his latest movie Nike.

Talking about his wife Jennifer Lopez's support, he said, "Oh, my God, she's brilliant, She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment, and dance."

Affleck, 50, further revealed that Lopez "helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans [the shoes] were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 percent driven by Black culture."

"Black culture has historically pioneered music, dance, fashion, and it's then been stolen, appropriated, re-marketed as Elvis or whatever," he added.

Ben Affleck stars in Nike, releasing on April 5, with Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Gustaf Skarsgård and Davis.

