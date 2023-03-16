 
Canadians want to cut ties with royal family?

Canadians seem divided on the future role of the monarchy ahead of King Charles III's coronation, according to a new poll.

The 74-year-old monarch's coronation is less than two months away and the country is split up the middle on whether it's time to cut ties with the Crown, a new poll suggests.

A Leger survey of 1,544 Canadians found 56 per cent of respondents agreed the country should "reconsider its ties" to the monarchy now that there's a new sovereign. That number was higher in Quebec, where 71 per cent of respondents said there should be some constitutional soul-searching about the Crown, according to CBC.

People in Ontario (53 per cent) and B.C. (52 per cent) were more likely than other regions to say King Charles and his heirs should maintain their current role in our system.

Barbados dropped its relationship with the monarchy in 2021 and became a republic — a decision that gave hope to anti-royalists in other Commonwealth realms.

That sort of move couldn't happen quite so easily in Canada as Charles has deep ties to Canada, forging connections with some Canadians through his charitable work and outreach during his many visits to the country.

Canada's Constitution demands unanimity on the question — the House of Commons and Senate and all 10 provinces would have to agree on a different system.

However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said there's no appetite for that sort of protracted constitutional battle. Whether he's loved or not, King Charles is likely to stay as king of the country. 

