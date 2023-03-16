 
Thursday Mar 16 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William's big stress revealed

Thursday Mar 16, 2023

A royal author has revealed some very interesting things about Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship.

The expert has claimed that William and his wife Kate "throw things at each other" during "terrible rows".

Tom Quinn, the author of "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family", made the claims during an interview with Fox News Digital, as per Cornwall Live.

Quinn told the outlet: "They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also but it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel."

One close to the couple told Quinn in the book that people can tell when William “is cross” with his wife because he’ll call her “darling” with “signs of annoyance.”

In his interview, the author added: "Kate is very much the calm one. William is the one who’s a bit hot-headed. We see an example of that in Harry’s book but Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’”

Quinn, in the end, appeared defending the couple's private moments as he claimed: "Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other, but Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce and disruption as a child.

