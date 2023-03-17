 
Friday Mar 17 2023
Ben Affleck addresses life regrets, parenting: ‘I need to stay local’

Ben Affleck has just worn his heart on his sleeve and addressed his ‘biggest fears’ in life.

Affleck weighed in on his ‘misery’ during a candid chat with the Hollywood Reporter.

For those unversed, Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, namely Violet, 17, Samuel, 11, and Seraphina, 14.

In an effort to explain his thought process the star claimed, “These years are too important. If I miss them, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life.”

And thus, “I thought, ‘OK, well, if I’m in Los Angeles and I’m in an office and I’m doing this work, I can step out for the basketball game or the jazz performance.’ So I protect those things.”

