Kelly Clarkson talks ‘gut wrenching’ divorce decision: ‘Wasn’t overnight’

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson wears her heart on her sleeve and has just revealed the ‘gut wrenching decision to leave the father of her children.

The singer weighed in on everything, during her appearance on the Angie Martinez's IRL podcast.

The actual conversation arose once the interviewer asked, “What does divorce do to you? Because it has to shift you, right?”

To this, Clarkson admitted, “It rips you apart” especially when you “fall in love with someone and it doesn't work.”

She also added, “I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision.”

“Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, ‘cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work’.”

“I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen.”