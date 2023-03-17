 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘gut wrenching’ divorce decision: ‘Wasn’t overnight’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘gut wrenching’ divorce decision: ‘Wasn’t overnight’
Kelly Clarkson talks ‘gut wrenching’ divorce decision: ‘Wasn’t overnight’

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson wears her heart on her sleeve and has just revealed the ‘gut wrenching decision to leave the father of her children.

The singer weighed in on everything, during her appearance on the Angie Martinez's IRL podcast.

The actual conversation arose once the interviewer asked, “What does divorce do to you? Because it has to shift you, right?”

To this, Clarkson admitted, “It rips you apart” especially when you “fall in love with someone and it doesn't work.”

She also added, “I think the thing about divorce — especially having it publicized, and people thinking they know the whole thing — the hardest part of that is, like, it wasn't an overnight decision.”

“Anyone that's been divorced [knows]. That was years in trying to make — not make it work, ‘cause I never wanted to be part of something to 'make it work’.”

“I wanted to make it beautiful. I wanted to make it awesome. I wanted to make it everything it possibly could be, and sometimes that just doesn't happen.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck explains why he has avoided working with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck explains why he has avoided working with Matt Damon
Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance

Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance
King Charles’ mugs and plates: Workers busy making pottery fit for a new monarch

King Charles’ mugs and plates: Workers busy making pottery fit for a new monarch
Billie Eilish makes surprise acting debut in Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’

Billie Eilish makes surprise acting debut in Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’
Michelle Yeoh expresses desire to work with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Michelle Yeoh expresses desire to work with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan
Ben Affleck opens up on becoming ‘poster boy’ for ‘actor alcoholism and recovery’

Ben Affleck opens up on becoming ‘poster boy’ for ‘actor alcoholism and recovery’
Prince Harry to seek tabloid libel win without trial

Prince Harry to seek tabloid libel win without trial
Quentin Tarantino working on alleged final film

Quentin Tarantino working on alleged final film
Kylie Jenner makes ‘legal shift’ with son Aire’s name

Kylie Jenner makes ‘legal shift’ with son Aire’s name
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Batman stint: ‘I was miserable’

Ben Affleck breaks silence on Batman stint: ‘I was miserable’
Ben Affleck addresses life regrets, parenting: ‘I need to stay local’

Ben Affleck addresses life regrets, parenting: ‘I need to stay local’