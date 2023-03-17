 
Royal expert accuses Meghan Markle, Prince Harry of 'forcing' King Charles over Lilibet, Archie titles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet will be known as prince and princess respectively, with the couple publicly using their daughter's royal title for the first time to announce she had been christened.

Buckingham Palace has also changed Archie and Lilibet titles from Master and Miss to HRH Prince and HRH Princess on its website.

According to royal expert Christian Andersen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘forced’ King Charles to update the royal family's website to reflect their children's royal titles.

He told Fox News, per IBT, that palace was "hardly in a position to deny Archie and Lilibet titles once the Sussexes' declaration was made."

The royal expert further said, "It appears that with one decisive stroke, she and Harry declared that their children would be prince and princess, basically making the king's decision for him. Charles has been dragging his feet on this one for six months now, and frankly, it did seem quite possible the titles might never be forthcoming if it were left entirely up to the palace."

