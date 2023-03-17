Charles won’t leave Andrew ‘homeless’: ‘He’s his brother at the end of the day’

King Charles will not leave Prince Andrew without any money or home as the Duke is his brother and he will make sure that he gets something.

Royal expert Rebecca English said even though Charles has no desire to leave Duke of York “penniless” but the brothers may fight over Queen Elizabeth’s the £650million inheritance.

"I’ve been strongly guided that Andrew is not going to be left homeless, he’s not going to be left penniless, he’s [the King’s] brother at the end of the day,” she told Palace Confidential.

"But maybe what the King sees as a fair settlement and what Andrew sees as a fair settlement are not the same thing,” the expert added.

Previously, it was revealed that Andrew is in “despair” after Charles was handed their late mother’s large fortune.

"Andrew is in despair. He’s been left completely in the dark,” a close friend of Andrew told The Sun. "Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming.”

"I gather he’s checked it out and it’s true. It’s all gone 'monarch to monarch,’” the insider said. "What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head?”

“Things are going from bad to worse. It’s a disaster."