 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Charles won’t leave Andrew ‘homeless’: ‘He’s his brother at the end of the day’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Charles won’t leave Andrew ‘homeless’: ‘He’s his brother at the end of the day’
Charles won’t leave Andrew ‘homeless’: ‘He’s his brother at the end of the day’

King Charles will not leave Prince Andrew without any money or home as the Duke is his brother and he will make sure that he gets something.

Royal expert Rebecca English said even though Charles has no desire to leave Duke of York “penniless” but the brothers may fight over Queen Elizabeth’s the £650million inheritance.

"I’ve been strongly guided that Andrew is not going to be left homeless, he’s not going to be left penniless, he’s [the King’s] brother at the end of the day,” she told Palace Confidential.

"But maybe what the King sees as a fair settlement and what Andrew sees as a fair settlement are not the same thing,” the expert added.

Previously, it was revealed that Andrew is in “despair” after Charles was handed their late mother’s large fortune.

"Andrew is in despair. He’s been left completely in the dark,” a close friend of Andrew told The Sun. "Andrew’s a member of the family, for God’s sake, yet he had no idea this was coming.”

"I gather he’s checked it out and it’s true. It’s all gone 'monarch to monarch,’” the insider said. "What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head?”

“Things are going from bad to worse. It’s a disaster."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish fans on a historic day

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish fans on a historic day
Jennifer Aniston thinks THIS infamous flop Adam Sandler movie is the ‘funniest’

Jennifer Aniston thinks THIS infamous flop Adam Sandler movie is the ‘funniest’
Ben Affleck explains why he has avoided working with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck explains why he has avoided working with Matt Damon
Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance

Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance
King Charles vs Prince Andrew: ‘Tensions’ arising between royal siblings

King Charles vs Prince Andrew: ‘Tensions’ arising between royal siblings
David Letterman disses Tom Cruise for Oscars non-attendance

David Letterman disses Tom Cruise for Oscars non-attendance
Ben Affleck reveals truth behind his apparent argument with Jennifer Lopez at 2023 Grammys

Ben Affleck reveals truth behind his apparent argument with Jennifer Lopez at 2023 Grammys
Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia' star Brianne Howey announces her first pregnancy

Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia' star Brianne Howey announces her first pregnancy
King Charles’ mugs and plates: Workers busy making pottery fit for a new monarch

King Charles’ mugs and plates: Workers busy making pottery fit for a new monarch
Billie Eilish makes surprise acting debut in Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’

Billie Eilish makes surprise acting debut in Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’