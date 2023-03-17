Kate Middleton, Prince William wish fans on a historic day

Prince William and Kate Middleton have wished their followers a very happy St Patrick’s Day.



Taking to Twitter, the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted, “Wishing all our followers a very happy St Patrick’s Day today!

“Looking forward to joining the @irish_guards this morning to celebrate at the #StPatricksDay Parade.”

Earlier, there were reports Kate Middleton was preparing for a very special event on Friday.

According to Hello Magazine, the Princess of Wales will take the salute for the very first time as Colonel of the Irish Guards during a visit to Mons Barracks to mark St Patrick's Day.

The report further says Prince William, who is the regiment's outgoing Colonel, will proudly be watching her from the wings.