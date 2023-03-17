 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish fans on a historic day

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish fans on a historic day
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish fans on a historic day

Prince William and Kate Middleton have wished their followers a very happy St Patrick’s Day.

Taking to Twitter, the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted, “Wishing all our followers a very happy St Patrick’s Day today!

“Looking forward to joining the @irish_guards this morning to celebrate at the #StPatricksDay Parade.”

Earlier, there were reports Kate Middleton was preparing for a very special event on Friday.

According to Hello Magazine, the Princess of Wales will take the salute for the very first time as Colonel of the Irish Guards during a visit to Mons Barracks to mark St Patrick's Day.

The report further says Prince William, who is the regiment's outgoing Colonel, will proudly be watching her from the wings.

More From Entertainment:

Charles won’t leave Andrew ‘homeless’: ‘He’s his brother at the end of the day’

Charles won’t leave Andrew ‘homeless’: ‘He’s his brother at the end of the day’
Jennifer Aniston thinks THIS infamous flop Adam Sandler movie is the ‘funniest’

Jennifer Aniston thinks THIS infamous flop Adam Sandler movie is the ‘funniest’
Ben Affleck explains why he has avoided working with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck explains why he has avoided working with Matt Damon
Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance

Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance
King Charles vs Prince Andrew: ‘Tensions’ arising between royal siblings

King Charles vs Prince Andrew: ‘Tensions’ arising between royal siblings
David Letterman disses Tom Cruise for Oscars non-attendance

David Letterman disses Tom Cruise for Oscars non-attendance
Ben Affleck reveals truth behind his apparent argument with Jennifer Lopez at 2023 Grammys

Ben Affleck reveals truth behind his apparent argument with Jennifer Lopez at 2023 Grammys
Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia' star Brianne Howey announces her first pregnancy

Netflix 'Ginny & Georgia' star Brianne Howey announces her first pregnancy
King Charles’ mugs and plates: Workers busy making pottery fit for a new monarch

King Charles’ mugs and plates: Workers busy making pottery fit for a new monarch
Billie Eilish makes surprise acting debut in Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’

Billie Eilish makes surprise acting debut in Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’
Michelle Yeoh expresses desire to work with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Michelle Yeoh expresses desire to work with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan
Ben Affleck opens up on becoming ‘poster boy’ for ‘actor alcoholism and recovery’

Ben Affleck opens up on becoming ‘poster boy’ for ‘actor alcoholism and recovery’