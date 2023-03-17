Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t risk losing money shot’

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will never let the Coronation invitation slide as its “a huge money shot” that’s “ripe for the picking.”



Radio presenter Cristo Foufas made these admissions in a new interview.

His accusations were shared during his interview with Jeremy Vine.

There, Cristo claimed, “They will absolutely want to be there because that is the money shot for them, that is what monetizes them.”

“It's the connection with the Royals that means that they can go back afterwards.”

“They can claim all sorts of victimhood because the seat wasn't good enough because someone spoke to them in the wrong way.”

“Also it increases their brand going forward in America because of course, they've been at the Coronation. And it's that royal connection. That means that they can sell their souls by slagging off their family constantly.”

Cristo called the monarch’s over “Exceptionally cleaver” and added, “Well, I think that Charles is being exceptionally clever because of course, if they weren't invited, there would be yet more accusations of racism.”

“In the same way that there was an implication in the Oprah interview that Archie wouldn't get his title because of racism when that actually is not true at all. It's when you become the grandson of the monarch that you would you're entitled to that title.”

“So I think Charles is being extremely clever by offering this olive branch”.

“Prince Harry will pick it up, I don't think he should, but he will. Absolutely. they will be there, absolutely. I guarantee they will be there, I don't think they should, but they will be there because that's how they monetize their brands.”