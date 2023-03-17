Prince Harry, Meghan Markle no longer ‘farcical just pathetic’

File Footage

Experts have just branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a true “embarrassment to themselves.”



Royal commentator Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions in a lengthy chat.

The GB News host told Sky News host Peta Credlin about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shift from “farcical to pathetic”.

He even went as far as to reference the bid for Archie and Lilibet’s “birthright” as well as the call for them to be invited to the Coronation.

“This is an attention-seeking couple, they are, I think now, just an embarrassment to themselves,” Mr Wootton told Sky News host Peta Credlin.

