 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’
Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’

Trevor Noah has won the prestigious Dutch Erasmus Prize, it has been announced on Thursday.

The comedian and the former host of The Daily Show, has become the first humorist to receive the honor since Charlie Chaplin in 1965.

The prestigious award is named for Dutch philosopher and humanist scholar Desiderius Erasmus, who lived from 1466 to 1536.

In a statement, the Praemium Erasmianum Foundation said that Noah, 39, was receiving the prize “for his inspired contribution to the theme ‘In Praise of Folly,’ named after Erasmus’s most famous book, which is filled with humor, social criticism and political satire.”

“With his sharp-minded, mocking yet inclusive political comedy, Noah, in the eyes of the jury, upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit,’” the foundation added.

Noah announced his departure from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show last year after a seven-year run.

Meanwhile, the ceremony to present Noah with the award will be held by the end of this year.

More From Entertainment:

J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice

J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice
Harry, Meghan expected to attend coronation with kids even though they aren't invited

Harry, Meghan expected to attend coronation with kids even though they aren't invited
France’s music hotspots, boosted by Brad Pitt

France’s music hotspots, boosted by Brad Pitt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle provided an 'antidote' to negativity

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle provided an 'antidote' to negativity
Ben Affleck says he doesn't blame ex Jennifer Garner for his addiction to alcohol

Ben Affleck says he doesn't blame ex Jennifer Garner for his addiction to alcohol

Dwayne Johnson shares ‘full circle moment’ with Brendan Fraser at 2023 Oscars

Dwayne Johnson shares ‘full circle moment’ with Brendan Fraser at 2023 Oscars

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘royalty connections’ to maintain overall image in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘royalty connections’ to maintain overall image in US
King Charles ‘will have to pay’ for slavery: ‘Sitting-ducks in the firing line!’

King Charles ‘will have to pay’ for slavery: ‘Sitting-ducks in the firing line!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle no longer ‘farcical just pathetic’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle no longer ‘farcical just pathetic’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t risk losing money shot’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t risk losing money shot’
Kate Middleton, Prince William wish fans on a historic day

Kate Middleton, Prince William wish fans on a historic day
Charles won’t leave Andrew ‘homeless’: ‘He’s his brother at the end of the day’

Charles won’t leave Andrew ‘homeless’: ‘He’s his brother at the end of the day’