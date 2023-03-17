Taapsee Pannu says Kangana Ranaut has ‘problem’ with her

Taapsee Pannu addresses the 'heat' between her and Kangana Ranaut

Taapsee Pannu has made it clear that she will not hesitate to greet Kangana Ranaut if she ever crossed paths with her. Taapsee and Kangana had Twitter wars in 2021 after Kangana referred Taapsee as B-grade actress and a cheap copy of Kangana.

In March 2021, Kangana took to her Twitter account talking about income tax cases against her and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, Kangana’s sister Rangoli also labelled Taapsee as a ‘sasti copy of Kangana’ in a separate social media post.

In a recent interview with Lallatop, Taapsee said, "What do I even (say). I do not feel bad anymore. I don’t know, honestly. I met her at the screening of Pink when I had just joined the industry so it was more of just greeting a guest, saying 'hello', and 'thank you'.

He further added, "If there is a situation where she is in front of me, then I will go and say hello. I won't turn away from her, I do not have a problem with her, she has a problem. It will be her wish. I was shocked at first, because she is a good actor and I kept her on a pedestal. When I was called a sasti copy, I was like 'she is such a good actress', I took it as a compliment.”