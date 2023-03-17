 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Caribbean in 2022, and a sweet video of their trip has gone viral on social media recently after it was uploaded on TikTok.

A royal fan shared the video of the Prince and Princess from their royal engagement on TikTok and it has garnered over one million views within a short time.

In the video, Kate Middleton can be seen apparently asking Prince William if he was "OK" before they shared a sweet smile.

They were attending the commissioning parade for military personnel graduating from the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Programme in Jamaica in March last year.

Earlier, Kate and William’s video wherein the couple flaunted their dance moves during their tour had gone viral on social media.

More From Entertainment:

Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying

Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying
David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor

Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor
Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why

Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why
Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall

Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall
Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’
Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington

Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington
Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group

Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group
Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview

Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview
J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice

J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice
Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'

Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'
Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’

Trevor Noah wins Dutch Erasmus Prize, ‘he upholds the ‘Erasmian Spirit’