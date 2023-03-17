Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Caribbean in 2022, and a sweet video of their trip has gone viral on social media recently after it was uploaded on TikTok.



A royal fan shared the video of the Prince and Princess from their royal engagement on TikTok and it has garnered over one million views within a short time.

In the video, Kate Middleton can be seen apparently asking Prince William if he was "OK" before they shared a sweet smile.

They were attending the commissioning parade for military personnel graduating from the Caribbean Military Academy's Officer Training Programme in Jamaica in March last year.

Earlier, Kate and William’s video wherein the couple flaunted their dance moves during their tour had gone viral on social media.