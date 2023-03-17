Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

He also admitted that the Pt. 2 in the song is a nod to Suga’s mixtape

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has released his pre-release single called Set Me Free Pt. 2. The song is a part of his debut solo album called Face.

He spoke with Consequence, an online publication where he discussed how he felt when making the song. He explained that he went to America for the choir recording, and the moment he heard it was truly special:

”When this song was made, I felt really attached to it. I went to the US myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory."

He also admitted that the Pt. 2 in the song is a nod to Suga’s mixtape D-2 released under Agust D but there isn’t any big connection:

“There isn’t a connection, and we weren’t trying to divide part one or part two. But since it turns out my song talks about freedom and moving forward, and SUGA’s song talks about some of the stories that come before, I thought it would be good to come after that.”