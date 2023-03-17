 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

He also admitted that the Pt. 2 in the song is a nod to Suga’s mixtape
He also admitted that the Pt. 2 in the song is a nod to Suga’s mixtape

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has released his pre-release single called Set Me Free Pt. 2. The song is a part of his debut solo album called Face

He spoke with Consequence, an online publication where he discussed how he felt when making the song. He explained that he went to America for the choir recording, and the moment he heard it was truly special:

”When this song was made, I felt really attached to it. I went to the US myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory."

He also admitted that the Pt. 2 in the song is a nod to Suga’s mixtape D-2 released under Agust D but there isn’t any big connection:

“There isn’t a connection, and we weren’t trying to divide part one or part two. But since it turns out my song talks about freedom and moving forward, and SUGA’s song talks about some of the stories that come before, I thought it would be good to come after that.”

More From Entertainment:

Wonyoung from the K-pop group IVE speaks about the criticism she receives

Wonyoung from the K-pop group IVE speaks about the criticism she receives
Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying

Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying
David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor

Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor
Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why

Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why
Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall

Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall
Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington

Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington
Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group

Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group
Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview

Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral
J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice

J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice
Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'

Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'