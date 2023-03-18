 
Saturday Mar 18 2023
Prince Harry spoke about 'state of Britain' with Elton John's husband

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to spend more time with friend Elton John.

After taking a trip to his house in France, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex blew off some steam amid media attacks in 2019.

Recalling their final night with the singer, Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “On the last night we were all experiencing that familiar end-of-holiday malaise: Why can’t it be like this forever? We were drifting from the terrace to the pool, and back again, Elton offering cocktails, David and I chatting about the news. And the sorry state of the press. And what it meant for the state of Britain.

