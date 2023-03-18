 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s financial motives leaked: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘gunning’ for billionaire status and are “willing to go all-out to achieve that.”

These insights have been made by an inside source who warns “Harry and Meghan know they’re hot stuff right now and are eager to cash in.”

Reportedly, “They’re gunning for billionaire status and willing to go all-out to achieve that.”

The same source also claimed that the couple are ‘already rich enough’ to hire experts for better money management, straight from the $15 million mansion in California they call their home. 

