 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s royal accusations ‘are no gospel’: ‘I exactly how it works’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for “trying to pull the wool” over people’s eyes regarding the inner workings of the Palace.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrel made this admission, in his most recent interview.

Burell started by saying, “I know that there is a way he could've addressed all of these issues in private with his family and for him to say there was no access to his grandmother the queen at that time is nonsense.”

He even went as far as to accuse the Duke of “trying to pull the wool over” people’s eyes.

“The general public doesn't know how it works and they will take your word as gospel, but there are others who know exactly how it works,” he also added before concluding.

